Dozen to be inducted into NMHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Twelve standout athletes representing a span of more than 68 years have been chosen as the New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2018 class of inductees.

Green Wave athletes ranging from Alfred “Sonny” Zaloski, Class of 1947, to Conor Kirkegard, Class of 2012, will be inducted Saturday at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton. The banquet is a sellout for a second straight year.

More inductees are expected to be announced in the spring of 2019.

For more information, an in-depth look at the Class of 2018 inductees and more photos, visit nmhsahof.org.

The Class of 2018

Alfred ‘Sonny’ Zaloski

Alfred “Sonny” Zaloski, Class of 1947, was a classic three-sport athlete in an era when football, basketball and baseball reigned at New Milford High School.

Bryan Riley

Bryan Riley, Class of 1975, was a gifted athlete who combined smarts, exceptional eye-hand coordination and competitive intensity in Green Wave football, basketball and golf.

Maggie Rinaldi Chappuis

Maggie Rinaldi Chappuis, Class of 1980, was one of the most dominant runners in Green Wave history. Slight of stature yet giant of heart, Maggie ran four seasons of track & field and helped a foundling cross country program to an auspicious start during her junior and senior years.

Trey Lavalette

Trey Lavalette, Class of 1982, was the best short-distance runner in the Green Wave’s 20th century track & field annals. His sprinting prowess proved a cornerstone of his team’s successes as he sets standards of 10.7 in the 100 meters, 22.5 in the 200 and 49.1 in the 400 that still were NMHS records at the time of his induction.

John McCafferty

John McCafferty, Class of 1983, was a standout in the pantheon of Green Wave boys’ distance running. Perhaps best remembered for his intense competitive spirit, John’s cross country and track & field rivalries with Ken Reilly of Bethel and Steve Kittredge of East Catholic surely ranked among the best in state history.

Louis Heaton

Louis Heaton, Class of 1984, etched an indelible mark on Green Wave football and basketball history as a rugged athlete who exhibited savvy, a blue-collar work ethic and leadership.

John Ndukwu

John Ndukwu, Class of 1984, was an electrifying three-sport athlete whose accomplishments in football, basketball and track & field are etched in the memories of teammates, rivals and fans.

Alexis Thompson Kleinhans

Alexis Thompson, Class of 1990, proved for four years to be a goal-scoring wunderkind on the soccer pitch and an exceptional hurdler and sprinter in track & field.

Morgan Brady Degan

Morgan Brady, Class of 1997, was a versatile three-sport athlete whose superior field hockey skills were the heart of her Green Wave sports career.

Jeanna Bradle

Jeanna Bradle, Class of 2006, was a record-setting Green Wave gymnast who vaulted herself to the heights of South-West Conference, state and New England competition.

Meghan Johnson Lyon

Meghan Johnson, Class of 2008, ranked as one of the most gifted three-sport athletes in Green Wave history following her 12-letter career as a volleyball, basketball and softball standout. The breadth of her achievements and honors earned was virtually without peer in NMHS annals.

Conor Kirkegard

Conor Kirkegard, Class of 2012, the best lightweight competitor in Green Wave wrestling history, carved a remarkable individual record while helping the team to success in the South-West Conference, state and New England.