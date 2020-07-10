Downtown New Milford banners to honor local veterans

A Kent School student is leading an effort to honor 100 New Milford veterans with special banners around the Village Green.

Alexis Delmore, state president of the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution, plans to hang 50 banners featuring veteran

The public is invited to submit information and a photo for veterans who live(d) or work(ed) in New Milford on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It will honor the New Milford men and women who have served our country both current and past,” Alexis said.

The banners will be hung on lampposts in downtown New Milford for six weeks, ending around Pearl Harbor Day.

All names submitted will be vetted by VFW Post 1672 and American Legion Post 31.

“While I wish could accommodate all veterans, please note that only a limited number of banners will be created,” Alexis said.

Veterans or families interested in having a picture on a banner should email a high-resolution photo with name, rank, branch and dates of service to Alexis by Aug. 1.

CAR is the oldest and largest patriotic youth organization in the country. It offers membership to anyone under the age of 22, lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in of the several Colonies or States, or the United States.

The organization marks its 125th anniversary this year.

“She thought this would be a great way to celebrate the anniversary,” said Alexis’ grandmother, Jennie Rehnberg, senior state presidents for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“And because Alexis comes from a long line of family with veterans - she has three who were POWs - and someone has served in the military since the Revolutionary War, this fits perfectly into what she wanted to do,” Rehnberg said.

“Hometown Heroes” is part of a bigger project in which Alexis is spearheading with CAR for the 2020-21 year.

The theme for the Charles Merriman Society, CAR is first responders.

Throughout the year, members will learn about the first responders of 1775’s militia and today’s National Guard, firefighters and police, and make visits to firehouses and police departments.

In addition, Alexis will present “Boots and Booties” to honor up to 75 expectant mothers whose spouses are in the military.

“’Boots and Booties’ will recognize and honor the sacrifices our military families make on the home front and ease the burden of deployment,” Rehnberg said.

A baby shower is planned for March 12 during the 95th annual CSCAR state conference.

To submit an item for the banner project, email hcrkhf@aol.com.