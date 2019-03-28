Doug White Quintet to perform

Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. in Roxbury will present a jazz concert with the Doug White Quintet March 30 at 7 p.m.

The band consists of Chris Casey on piano, Pat Casey on trumpet, Tido Holt Kamp on drums, Steve “King” Porter on bass and Doug White on tenor saxophone and vocals.

Admission is $15. Proceeds will benefit the church’s mission outreach.