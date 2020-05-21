  • The beauty of the New Milford Village Green always seems to shine. But last Friday the town’s downtown charm was magnified beneath a double rainbow that appeared after a rain shower. Photo: Courtesy Of Tony Vengrove / Danbury News Times

