Doors close at Hidden Valley Eatery

Hidden Valley Eatery on Bee Brook Road in Washington is for sale as a turn-key business.

A popular Washington restaurant has officially closed its doors and is on the market.

Hidden Valley Eatery closed March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not a day has passed that our family hasn’t thought, watched, deciphered and tried to digest the situation handed to all of us,” the owners, the Stichter family, posted on social media.

“It’s with a heavy heart we do not see it possible to continue business as usually at Hidden Valley Eatery,” the May 21 statement said.

The restaurant opened its doors eight years ago and “committed to keeping (the public) healthy with local, organic, nutritious menu items,” the statement continued.“We’ve had the privilege of being included in some of your most special moments in life and created many memories together,” it said.

“As a family who has been committed to the restaurant industry for the last 40 years, 25 years here in Washington, we have an opportunity to allow this life-changing pandemic change our lives,” it said.

“Our family greatly appreciates everyone’s support that has made Hidden Valley Eatery a well loved and run establishment,” it said.

The restaurant’s doors will remain closed and “the business is available for purchase as a turn-key operation,” the statement said.