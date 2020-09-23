Donuts for seniors

A gift bag with goodies was also given to those who received a donut.

In honor of National Senior Center Month this month, the New Milford Senior Center recently held a drive-by “Donut How Much We Miss You” celebration. New Milford seniors signed up to receive a free specially-decorated donut and say hello to center staff in the parking lot while picking up their gift. Seventy donuts, prepared by Big Y bakery, were distributed. An additional 30 were delivered donuts to those who were unable to come out to pick theirs up.