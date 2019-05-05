Donations sought for rummage sale

Roxbury Congregational Church is accepting donations for its annual rummage/bake sale, which will be held May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gently used clothing, household items, some small furniture and other goods will be sold, and baked goods will be sold at the 24 Church St. church.

Clothing donations must be on hangers or folded in boxes. Clothing in garbage or plastic bags will not be accepted.

A $5 per bag sale will be offered at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, to make a donation, or to bake for the bake sale, call Sue at 860-354-1274 before 8 p.m.