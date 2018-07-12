Donations sought for museum sale

New Milford Historical Society is accepting donations for its annual tag sale.

A preview night will be held July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., with $5 admission, at the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave. The sale will also be open July 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items will be sold 50 percent off July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the general sale, raffle and a silent auction will be held.

Donations of household items, furniture, jewelry, holiday items, toys, antiques, garden items, sporting goods, collectibles, tools and artwork in good condition can be dropped off at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July 16.

Upholstered furniture, mattresses, books or magazines, electronic devices, exercise and office equipment will not be accepted.

Tax receipts will be available.

To make arrangements to pick up a limited number of items, call 860-354-3069.