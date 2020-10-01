Donations sought for food drive

The Washington Council of Congregations (WCOC) will hold its fourth drive-thru food drive Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a new site.

The collection will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 34 Green Hill Road in Washington.

Donors are asked to remain in their cars while volunteers, wearing gloves and masks, remove the contributions from the vehicle's trunk or back seat.

Donated items should include unexpired shelf-stable food in boxes and cans, personal care and household cleaning items.

Monetary donations in the form of checks and cash will also be accepted.

Checks may be payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish with WCOC in the memo.

All proceeds will benefit the Washington-Warren and New Milord food banks, which have experienced dramatic increases in use since the spread of COVID-19.