Donations sought for bike day

The New Milford Youth Agency is accepting donations of old bikes for its annual bike day.

Donations will be accepted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 22 at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Bikes will be cleaned and repaired by New Milford Bike Express and Youth Agency volunteers.

For more information, call 860-210-2030.