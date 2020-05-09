Donations sought for Washington food drive

The First Congregational Church of Washington will hold a food drive May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 6 Kirby Road on the Green in Washington.

Donations will be directed to the Washington/Warren and the New Milford food banks.

The number of food insecure families and individuals has grown significantly in the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to help meet that demand has, in modern times, never been greater.

Needed items include any shelf stable items such as coffee, boxed milk, cereal, rice, pasta sides, ravioli, mac and cheese, tuna, soups and more.

Gluten-free and organic items are also needed.

Cleaning supplies like paper towels and toilet paper, personal care items including diapers and wipes, adult undergarments, shampoo, and any other hygiene products are welcomed.

Cash donations will also be accepted in addition to, or as an alternative to, food or personal care items.

The process of donating items will be simple and safe, according to church officials.

The volunteers at the food drive will be CERT-trained individuals wearing masks and gloves and observing appropriate distancing in the collection process.

Community Emergency Response Teams are part of the Citizen Corps Program, an umbrella program for multiple sub-programs that are executed at a local level.

The training is being provided by the Town of Washington.

People dropping off donations will pull up to the curb at marked locations where volunteers will remove the bagged or boxed items from the trunk or hatch of the vehicle, if possible.

Donors are asked to wear face masks in their vehicles.

For individuals that live in the villages of Washington or New Milford who are not able to leave their homes can schedule a pickup that same day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The deadline to reserve a pickup is May 15 at 5 p.m.

Those who would like to make a donation online can visit the church website at firstchurchwashingtonct.org and click the donation button.

Checks can be made out to FCC, with a memo “food drive,” and mailed to the First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 1285, Washington, CT 06793. To arrange pickup or for other questions, call the church office at 860-868-0569,