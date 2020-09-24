Donations sought for October food drive

The Washington Council of Congregations (WCOC) will hold its fourth drive-thru food drive Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a new site.

The collection will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 34 Green Hill Road in Washington.

Donors are asked to remain in their cars while volunteers, wearing gloves and masks, remove the contributions from the vehicle's trunk or back seat.

Donated items should include unexpired shelf-stable food in boxes and cans, personal care and household cleaning items.

Monetary donations in the form of checks and cash will also be accepted.

Checks may be payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish with WCOC in the memo.

All proceeds will benefit the Washington-Warren and New Milord food banks, which have experienced dramatic increases in use since the spread of COVID-19.

The council consists of the seven established religious congregations in the Town of Washington who are working together for the benefit of the community.

They include First Congregational Church of Washington, the Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life, New Preston Congregational Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, St. John's Episcopal Church and Salem Covenant Church.

One congregation takes the lead with the food drive each time, but all are encouraged to provide volunteers to help.

In addition to drive-thru food drives, the WCOC has undertaken other projects since its formation this spring.

Shoppers at the weekly farmers market held at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens donate produce and other market products to be crafted into healthy meals for those in need by the Community Culinary Institute of Northwest CT in New Milford.

WCOC has a representative on site each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive and deliver produce and monetary donations.

In addition, WCOC will offer American Red Cross blood drives at St. John's Episcopal Church to support local hospitals in this time of pandemic. More details will be forthcoming.

Members of the council have also agreed to pass along information to their congregations about other efforts in the community, such as those of Judea Gardens, Camp Washington's meals for the poor and the Literacy Volunteers on the Green in New Milford.

For more information about the Washington Council of Congregations, or to become involved, contact any of the congregations