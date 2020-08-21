Donations for Washington food drive sought

The Washington Council of Congregations will hold its third drive-thru food drive Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Washington on the Green.

Donors are asked to remain in their cars while volunteers, wearing gloves and masks, remove contributions from their vehicle backseats or trunks.

Donated items should include boxed or canned shelf-stable food, personal care and household cleaning items.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to the Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life, the organizer of this month’s food drive on behalf of WCOC.

All proceeds will benefit the Washington-Warren and New Milford Food banks.

The food banks have experienced an increase in need since the spread of Covid-19.

The council consists of the seven established religious congregations in the Town of Washington, who are working together for the benefit of the community.

They include the First Congregational Church of Washington, the Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life, New Preston Congregational Church, the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Hope, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and Salem Covenant Church.

One congregation takes the lead with the food drive each month, but all are encouraged to provide volunteers to help.

To volunteer Aug. 22, email ileneleff@gmail.com.