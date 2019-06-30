Donations accepted for museum tag sale

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will soon host its annual tag sale, one of the museum’s chief fundraisers.

Donations are welcome.

The event is scheduled July 25-28 to enable patrons of the July 26-27 Village Fair Days on the Village Green to also visit the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum.

The tag sale will open July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an early-buying preview sale, to which admission will be $5 per person.

The sale will continue July 26 and 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and conclude with a half-price sale July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no charge for admission July 26-28.

“We are excited to be once again holding this fundraising tag sale to benefit the museum and our many improvement projects and programs,” said Kathy Kelly-Koch.

Kelly-Koch, who co-chairs the tag sale with fellow museum board member Anita Regan, noted museum members and other residents have already donated items for the tag sale.

“We very much appreciate these generous donations,” Kelly-Koch added, “and would like to encourage all of our members to continue bringing in items for sale.”

Donations may be made at the museum Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July 20. Tax slips are available for donations.

Sale items may include artwork, antiques, items, furniture, lamps, jewelry, toys, tools and holiday, garden, household or sports items.

Not acceptable would be electronic, magazines, clothing, upholstered furniture or hazardous materials.

For more information, please call 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.