Donation supports VCA students

The Village Center for the Arts in New Milford has received an anonymous donation of $10,000.

The donation was facilitated by The Connecticut Community Foundation, based in Waterbury, to allow two exceptional students at VCA to become part-time employees of the art center for one year.

The students, Jade McGuire, 16, and Makayla Pariseau, 18, of New Milford, have demonstrated the capacity to embrace the skills of leadership and management over the course of their time as students, as well as volunteered at VCA.

Jade, who is attending Henry Abbott Technical High School, where she is studying industrial machining, is an accomplished sculptor and potter, who will be entered as a candidate for exhibition in the K-12 National Ceramic Exhibition in Virginia.

Makayla is enrolled at Naugatuck Valley Community College and has a goal of transferring to Ringling College of Art and Design within the next two years in the hopes of opening her own studio similar to VCA in Virginia.

Guided by VCA CFO Jayson Roberts and Sharon Kaufman, executive director, as well as other members in the community, Jade and Makayla will experience the daily operations necessary to operate a business

The grant period will end in June 2020.