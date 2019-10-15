Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September. For every oil change in September, $5 was set aside for the Alzheimer’s Association. Above are, from left to right, Sue Noonan, Rose Koulouris of Affordable Automotive and Carolyn DeRocco of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September.
Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September. For every oil change in September, $5 was set aside for the Alzheimer’s Association. Above are, from left to right, Sue Noonan, Rose Koulouris of Affordable Automotive and Carolyn DeRocco of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September.
Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September. For every oil change in September, $5 was set aside for the Alzheimer’s Association. Above are, from left to right, Sue Noonan, Rose Koulouris of Affordable Automotive and Carolyn DeRocco of the Alzheimer’s Association.