The Town of New Milford recently recognized National Wear Red Day and National Heart Health Month with a special ceremony celebrating Donate Life. The Donate Life flag was raised at noon at the flagpole at Roger Sherman Town Hall, and Brian Kozo, who received a heart transplant last February, was honored. He is shown above with New Milford Mayor Pete Bass.
