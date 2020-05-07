Dog walker finds nails in hot dog pieces scattered on lawns

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A dog walker found nails in cut-up pieces of hot dogs scattered across some lawns in Rhode Island, police said.

The dog walker found the bits of hot dogs on several lawns along one street in Newport on Monday, police said.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“Having investigated many cases like this in the past, I know offering a reward can often encourage someone to come forward with helpful information,” Rhode Island SPCA President Joe Warzycha said in a news release.