Dobson to perform at Big E

New Milford native Tom Dobson will co-headline the closing night of The Big E in Springfield, Mass., Saturday.

Dobson, an American singer, songwriter and record producer, grew up listening to a variety of legendary musicians such as Jimmy Buffet, Garth Brooks, U2, John Mayer and Blink 182.

He released his debut album, “American Man,” which is available on streaming services.

“I’m here to sing songs reminiscent of how I grew up,” represent where I come from, and write about what I’ve been lucky enough to experience,” he said.

“I won’t let someone try and put me in a box or make me follow the crowd for musical identity,” he said. “People don’t want that. I find the things that people connect with when discovering a new artist is honesty within the lyrics and fun music.”