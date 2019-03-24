Dixie State senior football player dies in a Utah hospital

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Officials at Dixie State University say redshirt senior football player Abraham Reinhardt has died at a hospital.

No cause of death was immediately released Sunday, but an online account set up for his medical bills says the 23-year-old Reinhardt died from a sudden illness.

According to the school's athletic department, Reinhardt died Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

Reinhardt, a native of Wailuku, Hawaii, was a linebacker at Dixie State and had 79 career tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

School officials say Reinhardt earned first team all-Rocky Mountain Athletic honors this past season after he help lead the Trailblazers in three different defensive statistical categories.

A campus candlelight vigil for Reinhardt is scheduled Monday night at Dixie State's clock tower.