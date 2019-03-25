Division 4 POY: Marcellus Howardsville Christian's Jergens

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — Marcellus Howardsville Christian senior Dylan Jergens is The Associated Press Division 4 boys basketball Player of the Year.

The three-time first team All-State selection was a unanimous pick by a panel of nine Michigan sportswriters. He honed his skills in a barn that was made into a complete basketball court. About seven years ago, his father and coach, Tim Jergens, added an automatic ball return.

"I try to get out there at least once a day for a couple hours," Jergens said. "I try to get in about 500 shots."

Jergens said shooting isn't the only part of his game he works on. Ball handling also is important. He has had a basketball in his hand since joining his first team in second grade.

"I just fell in love with the game. From then on, I just started doing whatever I could to improve," he said.

His confidence isn't shaken by a slow start. He is often the focus of opponents double or even triple teaming him.

"I try not to worry about a slow start or the pressure of double teams. I had that since a freshman," he said "In my early seasons, there were days that I struggled, didn't score a lot and went home frustrated. But now I know I may just need to see one go in, I know eventually they will start to fall."

A key to his success is the play of the Eagles around him.

"There is a lot of trust with my teammates. I trust them, and they trust me," Jergens said.

Playing with his younger brother will be what he will miss the most.

"Sometimes I take him for granted, but I'm going to miss playing with him a lot," Jergens said.

His father believes playing together helped both his boys' game. Younger brother Jason is a sophomore on the Howardsville Christian squad.

"You won't find two more competitive kids in a driveway or barn," Tim Jergens said. "They compete sometimes to the point that I have to separate them. But that's what makes you good, that competition and they have had a lot of that. It's been good for both of them."

The start of this season was a bit of an unknown. Over the summer, Dylan broke his right hand.

"He started shooting with his left hand and became really good," his dad said.

This season, Jergens set the Michigan High School Athletic Association record for points in a season with 971. He is third on the all-time points list with 2,782 and second with most career three-pointers with 320.

On the year, he averaged 40.5 points per game. In one game, he scored 59.

Jergens will continue his basketball career as a preferred walk on at Central Michigan University.

Joining Jergens on the AP First Team All State boys are, Trey Gilbert, Bear Lake; Will Newbold, Frankfort; Connor Riley, Blanchard-Montabella; Bennett Skinner, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian; Kevon Washington, Muskegon Heights Academy; Da'Jion Humphrey, Southfield Christian; John Sanders, Southfield Christian; Britton Angell, Big Rapids Crossroads; Blake Cassidy, Pellston; Andrew Blanchard, Engadine.

Division 4 Coach of the Year is Dan Loney of Frankfort.