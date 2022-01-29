Divided no more? Court opening may draw Democrats together KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 8:47 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress have fractured repeatedly over President Joe Biden’s agenda, stalling legislation and creating an atmosphere of mistrust that has made it increasingly difficult for progressives and centrists to work together.
But one area where the party has not cracked, not even an inch, is on Biden’s nominations to the courts.