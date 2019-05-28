Divided committee approves parole board changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A divided legislative committee has advanced a bill that would take away some discretion from the parole board in deciding who gets released from prison and give the governor more control over the board.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-5 Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate floor.

Rep. Connie Rowe said releases of some violent offenders, including a man who later killed three people, shows the need for change.

Opponents said the bill would politicize paroles.

Parole Board Chairwoman Lyn Head said nothing in the bill would address the situations that caused concern.

It would establish sentence minimums inmates generally must serve before becoming parole eligible. It would give the governor and attorney general veto power over early paroles.

The governor would also appoint the parole board director.