Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 2:19 a.m.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers take part in efforts to reach trapped workers in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Search and rescue teams are pumping out water in an attempt to find construction workers trapped by a flood in the highway tunnel. (Wang Haoming/Xinhua via AP)
Rescuers work to build an embankment at the site of a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Rescuers were pumping out water Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 a.m. flood, the Zhuhai city emergency management department said in an online post. (Chinatopix via AP)
Rescuers work to build an embankment at the site of a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Rescuers were pumping out water Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 a.m. flood, the Zhuhai city emergency management department said in an online post. (Chinatopix via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — Divers have been dispatched in the search for 14 workers missing since water flooded a tunnel under construction in southern China three days ago, authorities said Sunday.
Zhang Yisheng, the vice mayor of Zhuhai city, told a news conference that the water level in the tunnel had dropped by 11.3 meters (37 feet), according to an online report by state broadcaster CCTV. Underwater robots, unmanned ships and sonar detectors would also be deployed, Zhang said.