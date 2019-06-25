Diver dies after his group finds him unresponsive in water

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man diving in waters off Massachusetts has died.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that 65-year-old Maximo Arias of Warwick, Rhode Island, was diving with three others near Rockport on Sunday when they lost track of him. Authorities say the group later found him unresponsive in the water.

The boat operator notified the Coast Guard as Arias was removed from the water and brought on board.

Once on shore Arias was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office says no foul play is suspected.

State police will inspect the diving equipment for signs of malfunction that may have caused Arias' death. Authorities say Arias used his own equipment.

