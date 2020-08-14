Dive teams recover bodies of man, woman from Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state dive teams have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who drowned last weekend in Lake Washington, which straddles Seattle and Bellevue.

Police said the King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the two to determine if they are the same people who went missing last Sunday in separate incidents, KING-TV reported.

The woman's body was recovered near Seward Park in Seattle on Wednesday and the man's body was found on Thursday.

He struggled in the water after jumping from a boat into the lake for a swim and several people tried to rescue him but he went underwater, witnesses told police.

The woman, described as being in her 20s, fell from a ski boat Sunday evening and the person driving the boat was unable to rescue her, witnesses told police.