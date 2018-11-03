Displaced USGS scientists monitoring Hawaii volcanoes

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Geologists who monitor Hawaii's volcanoes are still among those displaced by the recent eruption of Kilauea.

The Big Island eruption began on May 3 and destroyed more than 700 homes and started a series of collapse events at the volcano's summit.

The activity prompted a months-long closure of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the evacuation of scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory headquarters.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday that Janet Babb, a USGS geologist and spokeswoman, says that despite having to work partially out of boxes and being spread across multiple offices in Hilo, the 29 employees continue to monitor all volcanic activity,

USGS says there have been no signs of an imminent eruption on Kilauea since surface lava activity stopped in September.