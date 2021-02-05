Disney World's Super Bowl parade is nixed, but ad will air

Joe Burbank/AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney's Super Bowl parade has been nixed, but the filming of the “I'm Going to Disney World" commercial after the big game is still on.

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that the theme park resort wouldn't be hosting its annual Super Bowl parade this year featuring the game's star players because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the resort still plans to film its annual ad after the game, usually featuring the Most Valuable Player looking at the camera and saying those famous words.