Discolored water deemed safe at Arkansas prisons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Water quality experts who investigated complaints of brown and dirty water at some Arkansas prisons say the water poses no immediate health risks.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that experts have deemed the water safe, saying the color is likely due to high levels of iron and manganese.

But one researcher who analyzed the Arkansas Health Department's prison inspections raised concerns that the reports are inconclusive because of the lack of samples taken from taps in prisoners' barracks.

Families and former inmates expressed worry over prison conditions at a hearing with lawmakers in July.

Health Department inspections show concerns about iron levels in the raw well water at the East Arkansas Unit, and iron and manganese at the Tucker Unit. Experts say the levels don't rise to an immediate sanitary risk.

