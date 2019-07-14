Disaster group seeks those needing help after Hurricane Irma

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Disaster recovery workers are seeking more people who need their help after Hurricane Irma struck the Georgia coast in 2017.

The Brunswick News reports that the Salvation Army's Disaster Long Term Recovery program is looking for more clients because it has money available to help them.

The hurricane did significant damage to Georgia's Golden Isles region when it blew ashore in September 2017.

Case managers with the program assist people in assessing their damage and help them hire contractors to repair homes and pay for it.

The program has completed three major construction projects so far. Ten homes have received new roofs, repairs have been completed at several homes and multiple trailers have been approved for purchase to replace ones destroyed by the storm.

