Disability services funding boost isn't full fix, gives hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is setting aside an unprecedented amount of money for residents with developmental challenges this year, but those who work in the field say it still might not be enough to stem high staff turnover rates and lengthy waitlists for those who need services.
Statewide, more than 5,000 South Dakotans have some form of developmental disability, such as autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy or Down syndrome. The state's Department of Human Services has allocated an additional $28 million to agencies that provide housing and daily support services to those who can't always care for themselves.