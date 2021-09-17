Director tapped for medical marijuana commission in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Treasurer John McMillan has quit to take over a new state panel dealing with medical marijuana and will be replaced by Young Boozer, who previously served two terms in the office, the governor's office said Friday.

Elected treasurer in 2019, McMillan will serve as executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission after his resignation takes effect at the end of the month, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. Boozer, McMillan's predecessor as treasurer, will take over on Oct. 1.