Director of Wyoming Game & Fish Department retiring

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The director of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department is retiring.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Scott Talbott announced his retirement Thursday night after working for the department for 34 years. He says "the work has been both incredibly challenging and immensely rewarding," and it has been a joy to work with his colleagues.

Talbott began working for the department in 1985 and has been an elk feeder, game warden, wildlife investigator, regional wildlife supervisor and deputy chief of the wildlife division. He was appointed director in 2011.

The Game and Fish Commission will present three candidates for the vacancy to Gov. Mark Gordon, who will then appoint a replacement.

___

