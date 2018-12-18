Diocese to conduct independent review of abuse claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Catholic bishop in Kentucky says two attorneys will conduct an independent review of how appropriately the Lexington Diocese has handled sex abuse claims since it was formed in 1988.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Bishop John Stowe says he hopes having an independent review will help with credibility. He says due to the history of abuse in the church, there's not much trust in the bishop's self-report. Stowe says if the attorneys find any deficiencies in the reporting or handling of abuse cases, "I want to be able to correct that."

An announcement in the diocese newsletter says the review will begin in January and the results will be published.

The Lexington Diocese serves 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky.

