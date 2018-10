Dinner-dance to aid scholarship

A dinner-dance to benefit the Odd Fellows and Rebekah Scholarship Fund in New Milford will be held Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

The event at the 25 Danbury Road Odd Fellows Hall will feature a dinner of lemon chicken, rice pilaf, green beans and salad, and music by the Larry Ace Band.

The BYOB will cost $15 per person.

For more information, call 860-488-3279.