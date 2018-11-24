Dimensional Brewing Co. open in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Local beer drinkers will have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

Dimensional Brewing Co. planned to open its doors in downtown Dubuque on Wednesday, Nov. 21, adding another attraction to the city's Lower Main district and further strengthening a growing local brewing scene.

Five years ago, the city did not have an operating brewery.

Dimensional Brewing will become the third such business to open since the start of 2014, joining Jubeck New World Brewing and 7 Hills Brewing Co.

When it comes to the local breweries, Dimensional co-owner Tom Rauen is convinced that more is better.

"Each brewery in town has their own distinct culture and flair to it," he told the Telegraph Herald . "We'll carve out our niche but also complement the other ones."

Rauen is confident the beer will be what defines the business.

The brewery will have about a dozen of its own beers on tap. Joe Specht, one of the three brewers at Dimensional, said the team has created a diverse selection.

"Our goal was to have a little bit of everything, from a basic lager all the way up to a fruited sour or a flavored stout," he said. "We wanted to have something for everybody and maybe turn people on to some new styles they might not have known."

Dimensional Brewing owners targeted Nov. 21 as its opening date since announcing in January their plans to open the business.

Rauen co-owns the business with Jeff Burds. The brewing team consists of Specht, Grant Wulf and Shane Knipper.

According to Rauen, the group was immediately drawn to the historic property. Online property records indicate the brick building was constructed in 1916 and expanded about four decades later. It most recently housed Atlast Fluid Power Co.

Turning the century-old structure into a taproom and brewery was no easy task.

"It was basically a complete transformation," said Rauen. "The only parts of the building that are still here are the wood rafters in the ceiling and the brick walls."

Even so, the work was done with a nod to history. The wood boards that stretched between the rafters in the ceiling were removed, reclaimed and turned into the tables used in the taproom.

As contractors focused on readying the facility, the brewers were hard at work.

Specht noted that the group started doing one-barrel test batches about one year ago. This allowed them to refine the process, perfect the beers and eventually build the buzz around their products.

Local beer enthusiasts already might have sampled some brews — including a sour beer dubbed A Little Drippy and an IPA named Claw Machine — during tasting events held earlier in the year.

Dimensional Brewing began using its full brewing system around the start of October. Specht said the seven-barrel system is capable of brewing 215 gallons in one batch.

Rauen said about 18 employees have been hired to work at Dimensional Brewing Co.

Those workers could have their hands full come Wednesday night.

Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe isn't surprised by the widespread interest in the brewery. He believes the growth of the city's brewing scene will help attract a highly coveted demographic.

"That whole craft beer element is particularly popular for millennials," he said. "If you take the live music scene, the arts and culture, and then the breweries, we have a lot to offer that demographic. When you add another great brewery to the mix, that can only help."

After week one, the brewery will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Rauen emphasized the hours could change and said the brewery eventually will be open on Sunday.

Crews have set aside a portion of the building for eventual use as a kitchen, but that component of the business is not yet complete. For the foreseeable future, Dimensional Brewing will welcome a variety of food trucks to serve their customers.

The business will serve wine and hard cider, but it will not sell liquor.

With opening day rapidly approaching, the business is ready for its time in the spotlight.

"I think everyone running on adrenaline at this point," Specht said. "It's been such a fun ride to get to this point. We are ready to go."

