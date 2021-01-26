Different types of gambling, media converging for growth WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 1:04 p.m.
This Oct. 25, 2018 photo, employees at the sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J. count money moments before it opened.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The many different types of gambling are quickly coming together with each other and with media outlets — and Wall Street is taking notice.
Casino gambling, internet gambling, sports betting and daily fantasy sports are no longer separate silos with unique audiences: Gambling companies are increasingly combining them and partnering with media companies to expand the reach of gambling.