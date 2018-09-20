DiFabbio returns to Michaels Jewelers

Michaels Jewelers in Danbury has announced the return of Joe DiFabbio of New Milford as one of the store’s associates who specializes in luxury watches and timepieces and fine jewelry.

DiFabbio joined the store at 132 Federal Road/Route 7 store, across from Stew Leonard’s. The jewelry store is a certified authorized Pandora retail location.

“We are sincerely very delighted to welcome Joe DiFabbio back to our Danbury store on Route 7,” said Lindsay Michaels-Gorski, a fifth generation of the Michaels’ founders and current director of marketing for the statewide jewelry specialist. “He cultivated a strong following of loyal customers who valued his strong work ethics and his incomparable expertise in luxury watches and timepieces.”

DiFabbio recently returned to Michaels Jewelers because he stated he wanted to “work with a family-owned business once again.”

DiFabbio left his position with Michaels in 2012. Between 2012 and 2016, he worked with Tourneau. During his time with Tourneau, he received the Cartier ambassador position.

He was an assistant manager with Lux Bond in Westport from 2016-17. He was promoted to manager with the ambition of closing the company’s Greenwich store.

He has received certification training in Rolex, Cartier, Longines and Breitling, as well as certification in timepieces by the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie international trade association.

In addition, he has taken an instructive class on Tourbillon mechanically-enhanced and counter-gravity luxury watches given by Joanna Lange of A. Lange & Sohne.

“I’m an avid watch collector and I’ve had a passion for timepieces since I was a young boy,” said DiFabbio. “Through the years I have acquired many pieces for my personal collection.”

A resident of New Milford for the past 40 years, he resides there with his wife, Cathy, of 34 years.