Developers plan to replace replica 'Old Nevada' mining town

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 file photo, visitors arrive at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas. The replica “Old Nevada” mining town outside Las Vegas that started as a wagon train pit stop in 1843 and grew in recent decades into a tourist attraction featuring mock Wild West gunfights could soon be replaced by a high-end housing enclave. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 file photo, visitors arrive at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas. The replica “Old Nevada” mining town outside Las Vegas that started as a wagon train pit stop ... more Photo: Chase Stevens, AP Photo: Chase Stevens, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Developers plan to replace replica 'Old Nevada' mining town 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A replica "Old Nevada" mining town outside Las Vegas that started as a wagon train pit stop in 1843 and grew in recent decades into a tourist attraction featuring mock Wild West gunfights could soon be replaced by a high-end housing enclave.

Developers have submitted plans to Clark County to divvy up Bonnie Springs Ranch into 20 large residential home sites, a 25-room motel, restaurant and outdoor amphitheater.

Gone would be equestrian stables, petting zoo, train ride and rustic boardwalks.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that attorney and project partner Randall Jones and developer Joel Laub expect to complete their purchase of the site by mid-March.

Jones didn't provide a sale price, but the Review-Journal says the 60-acre property west of Las Vegas had been offered for $31 million.