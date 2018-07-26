Developer working on drug treatment group home in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A developer is opening a group home for recovering drug addicts in Rutland, Vermont.

The Rutland Herald reports renovations to a home on Route 7 will cost about $750,000. Rutland zoning administrator Tara Kelly says property owner James Findlay will live at the facility.

The facility needed permits because it was previously an accounting office. Findlay also had to apply for permits because of major renovations to the home.

Kelly says the proposed changes to the home keep the architectural character of the area.

