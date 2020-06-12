Developed campgrounds reopen in Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Developed campgrounds within the Daniel Boone National Forest are reopening to visitors after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Campsites were available to visitors beginning on Thursday, the Forest Service said in a statement. Restroom facilities were open, but the agency said some amenities could be limited and suggested calling ahead. Visitor centers and swimming sites remain closed.

The Forest Service said it is reopening sites as it assesses facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety.

Day use recreation sites including picnic areas, shooting ranges and the White Sulphur Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System reopened earlier this month while Red River Gorge and the Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System reopened May 22.

Officials recommend visitors review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.