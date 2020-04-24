Detroit mayor demands grocery workers get tested for virus

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — After testing patients and staff at all 26 nursing homes in Detroit for the coronavirus, Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday warned grocery store owners to sign their workers up for the free tests.

By May 11, grocers should be able to show that each of their employees has had a recent, negative test for the virus that has sickened 8,471 city residents and killed 816, Duggan told reporters.

“If you look at where is the next most likely spread, now that nursing homes are being addressed, it is the people handling our food,” the mayor said.

City health officials tested about 1,900 nursing home patients and staff in less than two weeks. Results showed 478 people positive for COVID-19. About 150 people died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia.

Most businesses in Detroit and across the country have been closed for the past several weeks under stay home orders designed to slow the spread of the virus. As those orders begin to relax, Detroit has been urging business owners to schedule themselves and their employees for free testing at a drive-thru site.

By early this week, about 140 companies with about 5,000 employees had signed up. Nearly half were involved in food handling, grocery stores and restaurants, Duggan said at the time.

“When you couldn’t get tested, you had an excuse,” Duggan said Friday about grocery stores. “Now, there’s no excuse. We can get you tested within a few days at the fairgrounds at no cost. If your employees are not going in to get a free test, there’s a real question about the way you are operating your business.”

Many employers are encouraging employees to get tested, Michigan Retailers Associated spokeswoman Meegan Holland told The Associated Press Friday in an email.

“In our communications with our grocer members, they have exhibited a strong commitment to the health and safety of their employees,” Holland continued. “Grocers are on the front lines, ensuring that their stores are clean, employees and customers are safe, and shelves are restocked. They want employees to be healthy as much as anyone.”

Detroit’s health department could have a formal order for testing issued by Monday. Grocers in violation could face legal action, Duggan said.

“If you aren’t committed to the safety of your customers, I’m going to make sure you aren’t able to continue operating in this city,” he added.