Detroit development to offer housing to LGBTQ homeless

DETROIT (AP) — Several dozens apartments meant mainly for homeless members of the LGBTQ community are being developed in Detroit, according to a weekend newspaper report.

The Detroit News reported Sunday that the more than $10 million project should be completed in the middle of next year.

The 43-unit, mixed-use housing is a collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and a Chicago-based non-profit developer, Full Circle Communities.

The executive director of the Ruth Ellis Center, Jerry Peterson, said a variety of services will be offered, including access to primary care doctors and mental health counseling.

Peterson says the target group for the units are LGBTQ people between 18 and 25. Peterson adds that there's "a special emphasis on providing stable housing for transgender women of color.”

Vouchers will cover most of the expenses for residents in 34 of the units. Eight units will be offered at low cost and one will be set aside for a live-in specialist.