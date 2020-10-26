Detroit developing plan for easier traverse of city streets

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is developing a transportation plan to make it easier and safer for residents to walk, bike, drive or ride along city streets.

Public input is being sought for the plan dubbed “Streets for People.”

The plan is expected to be completed within the next 12 months. It seeks to knit together diverse neighborhoods, prioritize safety of the most vulnerable road users, and identify clear implementation and design strategies for roadway improvement, according to the city.

A series of virtual community engagement meetings, a text campaign and surveys will be held over the next several months.