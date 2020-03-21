Detroit-area county orders malls to close amid coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) — Health officials in suburban Detroit's Oakland County issued emergency orders Saturday closing all shopping malls and banning adults and children from using playground equipment to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

Shopping malls had to close by noon Saturday.

By Monday, child care centers in the county must develop and implement daily screenings of children, staff, parents and visitors for symptoms of the virus.

Oakland County is located north and northwest of Detroit.

As of Friday, at least 549 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths had been recorded in Michigan. There were 202 cases in Oakland County, including the death of a 50-year-man with underlying health conditions.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Bloomfield Hills-based Taubman Centers this week ordered the closings of its Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills. The Somerset Collection in Troy also closed this week.

The playground-use order does not include equipment in child care centers.

The county’s orders are in place until April 17 and additional steps are being considered, according to County Executive David Coulter.

“The steps we take today — as individuals, businesses and government — will save lives,” Coulter said in a statement.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.