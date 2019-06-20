Detroit Fox TV station WJBK names new general manager

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit television station WJBK is getting a new general manager.

Greg Easterly was named vice president and general manager of the Fox television station, replacing Mike Renda, who is retiring next week.

In announcing Easterly's appointment Thursday, Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy noted he has an impressive track record and the WJBK staff is looking forward to his experience and passion.

Easterly served as a vice president of group operations for Tribune Media, where he was responsible for 15 markets. Before that, he served as general manager at WPIX in New York, WGN in Chicago and WJW in Cleveland.

Renda was general manager of Fox television stations in Cleveland, Philadelphia and Chicago before landing in Detroit. Abernethy says the company appreciates his moving of his family four times and "all his contributions."