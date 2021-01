SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say they are “honing in" on persons of interest in the case of a man and woman who were fatally shot and whose bodies were dumped in separate locations.

Tiffany Church, 35, and her boyfriend, Todarius Rainey, 26, went missing Dec. 30. Their car was found abandoned on New Year's Eve with at least one bullet hole, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.