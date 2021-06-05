Detained Hong Kong activist says arrest meant to 'frighten' ZEN SOO, Associated Press June 5, 2021 Updated: June 5, 2021 8:50 a.m.
Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested Chow for publicizing an unauthorized assembly via social media despite the police ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil. Kin Cheung/AP
Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, speaks to media after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested Chow for publicizing an unauthorized assembly via social media despite the police ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil. The placards read: "Innocent of candlelight." Kin Cheung/AP
Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, holds placards after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested Chow for publicizing an unauthorized assembly via social media despite the police ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil. The placards read: "Innocent of candlelight, Tung Tung will return from victory." Kin Cheung/AP
A protester lights candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside the Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. Kin Cheung/AP
Police officers blow out candles lit by people marking the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. Kin Cheung/AP
People light LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. A member of the committee that organizes Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. Kin Cheung/AP
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong activist was released Saturday after being detained on suspicion of publicizing a commemoration of China’s deadly crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and said her arrest was meant to have a chilling effect on marking the anniversary.
Chow Hang Tung had helped organize previous candlelight vigils on June 4, and her arrest Friday coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989.