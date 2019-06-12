Des Moines woman claims $300,000 scratch ticket prize

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has won a $300,000 scratch ticket lottery prize

The Iowa Lottery says Patricia Inman won the sixth of 10 top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She bought the winning ticket at a convenience store in Des Moines and claimed her prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 2.29.

Since the lottery's start in 1985, players have won more than $4.3 billion in prizes, and the lottery has raised more than $1.9 billion for a variety of state programs that help military veterans, schools, tourism and others.