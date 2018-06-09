Des Moines residents raise money to update mural

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Residents are raising money to update a Des Moines mural with the names of more than 150 people shot to death in the city in the last 20 years.

The Des Moines Register reports that residents have raised more than $1,000 of the $4,000 needed to update the mural on the Creative Visions building. Half of the mural features negative imagery, like the grim reaper and a coffin, while the other half features positive images, including families and college graduates.

Organizers say the mural was last updated when it was painted in the late 1990s. Organizers hope updating the mural will honor those who've died and be a reminder for those thinking about using guns.

Organizers hope to begin painting Friday and expect the project to take about two weeks.

